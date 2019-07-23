Daniel Joseph Pate, 17, pleaded guilty to second degree murder with a firearm, and battery in a county jail or detention facility, according to a press release from the office of State Attorney Glenn Hess.
Following the plea he was sentenced on July 19 to 25 years in prison, day for day, by Judge James Goodman Jr., for the murder of his uncle, Michael Dewitt Pate.
Officials say that the case investigation revealed that on Nov. 6, 2017, Michael Pate drove to meet with Daniel Pate at his residence. An argument ensued and Daniel pointed a hunting rifle at Michael and shot him in the left eye while Michael sat in his vehicle, according to the release.
After Daniel shot Michael, he removed Michael from the vehicle and left him lying on the ground, authorities say. Daniel then got into Michael’s vehicle and left the scene, but first called his father, who advised him to notify 911 and turn himself in. Daniel then called 911, confessed to the crime and advised that he was standing by at the Bethlehem Baptist Church waiting to turn himself in. Officers arrived on scene and found Daniel sitting in Michael’s vehicle.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney, Mark E. Graham, and was investigated by Jeff Snell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
