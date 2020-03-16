The 14th Judicial Circuit announced Monday temporary procedures established to mitigate the effects of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the courts and court participants.
All grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials are suspended March 16-27, as set forth in an administrative order by Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles T. Canady.
An administrative order by 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Christopher N. Patterson outlines the following changes, which will take place until further order:
• All in-custody Criminal proceedings shall be conducted electronically. All transport orders to and from the courthouses of the 14th Judicial Circuit shall be rescinded. All in-person mass dockets (Criminal, Dependency, Family CMC’s, Juvenile Delinquency, Child Support) are suspended.
• All Civil and Probate proceedings shall be telephonic only unless otherwise ordered.
• All Mediations are suspended except for Circuit Civil and Family mediations, which may proceed by video or by telephone on a case by case basis.
• Child Support 48-hour hearings will continue to be heard telephonically or by video.
• Juvenile Detention hearings will continue to be heard electronically (by video or telephonically) or in person on a case by case basis.
• Dependency Shelter hearings will continue to be heard by video or telephonically.
• Domestic Violence proceedings shall be continued by the presiding judge as circumstances warrant.
• All problem-solving courts (Drug Court, Therapeutic Justice Court, Veterans’ Treatment Court, and Early Childhood Court) are suspended.
• Bay County Teen Court hearings and activities are suspended.
• Baker/Marchman proceedings will be conducted telephonically or by video if available.
• Risk Protection Orders will continue to be heard in person as directed by Florida Statutes.
• Bay County PreTrial Release programs will implement enrollment and check-ins by telephone. The Bay County Work Program will suspend work hours.
• Calhoun, Washington, Jackson County Probation Offices shall implement a telephonic check-in process with work hours suspended.
Court participants with questions can visit www.jud14.flcourts.org or call 850-747-5370.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.