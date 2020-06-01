Three arrested, drugs and guns seized

The Marianna Police Department in a press release late last week announced the arrest of three people and the seizure of drugs and other evidence in an investigation undertaken by the agency into suspected drug activity at a residence on Borden Street in town.
MPD reports that the investigation focused on the alleged illegal sale and distribution of cocaine from a residence within the 2800 block of Borden Street.
A search warrant was applied for and granted for the residence, and on May 29, MPD executed the warrant.
During the search of the property, authorities say, investigators located 144.5 grams of marijuana, 9.3 grams of crack cocaine, 13.4 grams of powdered cocaine, three firearms, and other instruments reportedly used in the manufacture and sale of cocaine.
Orlando Dounel Miller, 42, of Marianna, was charged in the case with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to sell the substances within 1,000 feet of a church, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana extract, and operating a drug house.
Demetrice Dontrel Ward, 28, of Marianna, was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to sell the substances within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and operating a drug house.
Frederick Wayne Ward Jr., 24, of Marianna, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
