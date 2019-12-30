Marianna resident Gabriel Dewayne Clemons, 37, has been arrested on charges of burglary and violation of state probation, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.
Authorities say a citizen alerted police to a burglary in process at the Affordable Copy and Printing shop on West Lafayette Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and officers responded.
While they were en route, the caller advised that visual contact with the thief had been lost. Officers found him hiding in the bathroom of the shop. Officers had discovered a broken window in the back of the shop when they arrived.
Clemons was taken into custody without further incident. During the investigation officers learned that he was currently on state probation. Clemons was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges listed above.
