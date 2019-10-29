The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the capture of Anthony Edward Keith on Sunday, Oct. 27. Officials say the agency received word that he was in the area and that active warrants for his arrest existed, and that he was staying on Norton Still Road south of Marianna.
Officials then verified that active warrants were in force “out of Madison County for DUI, Bay County for driving while license suspended or revoked,” and that there was “a writ of bodily attachment out of Jackson County,” and that Keith was listed as a Florida Department of Corrections absconder, the release states.
With help from the Florida Highway Patrol, JCSO approached the residence on Norton Still Road where Keith was allegedly staying, and attempted contact with Keith. Authorities say he left through a bedroom window to flee but was apprehended just outside the residence by awaiting law enforcement officers without further incident.
“Keith is being housed at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on the local Writ of Bodily Attachment and awaiting notification of the Florida Department of Corrections,” the release states.
