A new Kubota tractor has been reported stolen from Panhandle Tractor, a business located at 5005 Highway 90 in Marianna.
In a press release issued Thursday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that the report was made Tuesday and that it is believed the tractor was taken during the weekend of Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
The tractor is described as an orange model L3301 HST, 4-wheel drive with a front-end loader (model LA525), attached. Investigators are asking that anyone that may have noticed suspicious activity, or has any information concerning this theft, to call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.
Anyone sharing Information that may lead to the tractor being recovered and the arrest of the individual(s) involved may be eligible for a cash reward. Callers may also remain completely anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000. Tips can also be submitted to www.crimestoppersofjacksoncountyfl.com.
