An alleged obstructed tag led to a traffic stop this week that resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old Raul A. Guillen, charged with possession of narcotics equipment and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a deputy pulled over a blue Mercedes-Benz around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, because the car tag was obstructed, and that a search was conducted with Guillen’s consent. During it, a small container with suspected methamphetamine inside was found. A field test “yielded presumptive positive results for the presence of methamphetamine,” authorities reported in the release.
Guillen also reportedly told the deputy that he was currently on drug-related probation in Washington County.
