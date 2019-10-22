An Alabama woman pulled over last Saturday in Jackson County for lack of a license plate wound up charged with additional offenses and holds placed on her for other agencies.
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, when a deputy pulled Dana Barnes over because a plate wasn’t displayed on the vehicle, she said she had not registered it and had no proof of insurance. A check of Barnes driver's license returned information that her license was suspended and she that had active warrants in Levy County, and in Houston County, Alabama, officials report.
Barnes was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with no registration, and a citation was issued for no proof of insurance. Levy and Houston County both requested a hold be placed on Barnes for the warrants. The 41-year-old resident of Columbia, Alabama, was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.
