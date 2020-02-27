The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Kissimmee resident Jayla Long on a drug charge after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine.
Officials said in a press release that an agency deputy pulled Long over because of a “seize tag” order that had been issued by the state of Florida. Long was unable to produce her driver’s license, and authorities say a check of her driver status through NCIC/FCIC revealed that her license had recently been suspended. Long had knowledge of this, officials said, reportedly admitting so.
An inventory of the vehicle was conducted before it was towed from the stop, and a clear plastic container was found with a crystal-like substance inside. It was field-tested and officials say it “returned a presumptive positive result for the presence of methamphetamine.” Authorities also report that, inside the bag, syringes were found “which are typically found with the use of illicit drugs,” according to the press release.
Based on the information and evidence obtained, officials said, the 29-year-old was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
