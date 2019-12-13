A driver’s failure to obey a stop sign this week led to a traffic stop and the discovery of drugs in the vehicle he was driving, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that, on Wednesday, at approximately 11:43 a.m., a deputy with the agency saw the vehicle run the stop sign at Lawrenceville Road and U.S. Highway 90 and pulled it over, issuing the driver a warning for the traffic violation.
Authorities say the driver, James David Sims, 39, of Marianna, gave consent to search the vehicle and that 7.77 grams of a white, crystal-like substance was discovered among his belongings, which reportedly tested positive for methamphetamines. Officials say Sims admitted to ownership of the illicit narcotics. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance and was charged with possession of methamphetamines.
