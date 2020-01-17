Monday, Jan. 27, marks the start of trial for a man accused of driving impaired when he allegedly struck and killed three utility linemen that were working to restore power in Washington County a few days after Hurricane Michael in October of 2018.
John Roland Goedtke, 37, at the time of the Oct. 24, 2018 crash, is charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Jury selection begins Jan. 27 in Washington County and State Attorney Glenn Hess will be the lead prosecutor in the case.
The three crash victims were working to help restore electricity along State Highway 77 when they were struck, officials said at the time of the crash.
Two of the linemen had been dispatched here from Lee Electric Construction in North Carolina. Killed were George Cecil, 52, of Colerain, North Carolina, Ryan Barrett, 22, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and James Ussery, 60, of Chipley. Ussery worked for West Florida Electric.
The incident occurred about 6:42 p.m. on Oct. 24, after sunset, near the intersection of State Highway 77 and Talton Road.
Police allege that Goedtke, 37, of Thonotosassa, a community near Tampa, also did not stop to render aid. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Goedtke was traveling north on State Highway 77 driving a Ford F150 truck carrying a U-Haul trailer when he went onto the shoulder of the highway and struck the linemen. He then allegedly continued on the shoulder before coming to a stop in a ditch and fleeing on foot. The FHP said Goedtke was spotted by a Chipley police officer and was apprehended around 9 p.m.
He has been in custody ever since.
A search of court records in Hillsborough County Florida indicates Goedtke was previously arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash. He has also been charged with driving with a license permanently revoked.
All the charges for which he is being tried this month are filed as first-degree felonies. A first-degree felony conviction is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, 30 years’ probation, and a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.