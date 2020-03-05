Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday, March 2, after following up on citizen’s report of a suspicious vehicle at a Westville park.
According to a press release from that agency, deputies responded to the call shortly before 8 p.m. and made contact with 34-year-old Katheryn M. Kirkland, of Gaskin, and 40-year-old Mark J. Nelson, of DeFuniak Springs, who reportedly advised the vehicle was disabled and that roadside assistance was on the way.
A search of the vehicle ensued as the result of the interaction, officials said, during which deputies reportedly located a lunchbox containing a baggie of methamphetamine determined to belong to Nelson, as well as multiple syringes inside Kirkland’s purse, including one that was loaded with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies also located a syringe along the roadside, which they were able to determine Nelson had disposed of earlier, officials said.
Kirkland is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nelson is charged with possession of methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence.
