The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest last Friday of two people on charges of grand theft auto in a chase that began in Bay County and ended in Jackson County when a tire went flat on the fleeing vehicle.
According to a press release from JCSO, that agency was notified around 11:45 a.m. on May 8 that a stolen Jeep Wrangler was northbound into its jurisdiction from Bay County on U.S. 231.
As a JCSO deputy entered Cottondale, he observed the suspect vehicle turn off of U.S. 231 onto a side street, officials said.
“As the deputy approached the vehicle with his lights and siren activated, the suspect fled and drove into a wooded area where the patrol vehicle could not go, but later re-emerged from the woods and the pursuit continued northbound on Hwy 231 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour,” the release stated.
“The driver passed vehicles on the shoulder of the road and in the median while attempting to evade law enforcement. After a 10.2 mile pursuit the suspect vehicle sustained a flat tire and the pursuit came to an end just south of Campbellton. The driver, Brandon James Pasko, was taken into to custody and charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked, and grand theft auto. The passenger, who reportedly participated in the vehicle theft, Melissa Sue Smith, was charged with principal to grand theft of a vehicle. Both were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
The release states that Pasco, 35, and Smith, 39, are both from Saginaw, Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.