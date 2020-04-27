A Bascom man and a Graceville woman were among several people arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in recent weeks, according to a press release from that agency. The cases are outlined here:
On April 3, around 10 p.m., WCSO deputies stopped a white van as it traveled on State Road 79 near Spool Mill Road. The release did not give a reason for the stop.
The driver, 43-year-old Christopher Ford of Vernon, was arrested after K9 Titan alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle, officials report. Ford was charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies reportedly located a plastic bag and a syringe containing methamphetamine during a search.
An early morning traffic stop on April 6 ended in the arrest of 30-year-old Jeffrey Land of Bascom. During the stop, for which no reason was stated, deputies reportedly located a plastic bag of methamphetamine and two syringes in Land’s possession. He was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 7, WCSO reports, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding and took the driver, 21-year-old Desmond Jackson of Bonifay, into custody after locating more than 50 prescription pills during a search. Jackson, who reportedly said he was on the way to meet someone after making a “deal on SnapChat,” according to the release, allegedly initially lied to deputies about his identity, claiming to be his brother.
Jackson, who was on state probation at the time of his arrest, was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, obstruction by a disguised person, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Just after 2 a.m. on April 9, deputies arrested a Vernon woman after she reportedly attempted to flee from custody during a drug investigation. Identified as 37-year-old Sarah Bigler, she was quickly apprehended after she was reportedly found hiding in the bedroom of a nearby residence located on State Road 79. Bigler has been charged with of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest without violence.
A Graceville woman was charged with drug trafficking after deputies located more than 22 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on a vehicle in which she was a passenger on April 13, officials say.
Just before 7 p.m., that evening, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Gene Brock of Vernon, while it traveling on Douglas Ferry Road. A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating more than 22 grams of methamphetamine in 8 separate bags. The passenger, Graceville resident Kerri Leigh Butler, was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brock was also arrested during the stop, charged with tampering with evidence and driving while license suspended or revoked.
All individuals were booked into the Washington County Jail and held for first appearance.
