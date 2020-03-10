A Caryville man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine following an undercover operation conducted Friday, March 6, by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from that agency.

Authorities say that during the operation, HCSO investigators were able to make a controlled methamphetamine buy from 23-year-old Johnny A. Curlee, who reportedly conducted the transaction while parked at a church located on Adolph Whitaker Road.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on Curlee’s vehicle at the intersection of Adolph Whitaker Road and Highway 177, during which he was found to be in possession more methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and the cash received during the transaction, officials say. Curlee was arrested and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

