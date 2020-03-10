A Caryville man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine following an undercover operation conducted Friday, March 6, by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from that agency.
Authorities say that during the operation, HCSO investigators were able to make a controlled methamphetamine buy from 23-year-old Johnny A. Curlee, who reportedly conducted the transaction while parked at a church located on Adolph Whitaker Road.
Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on Curlee’s vehicle at the intersection of Adolph Whitaker Road and Highway 177, during which he was found to be in possession more methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and the cash received during the transaction, officials say. Curlee was arrested and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.