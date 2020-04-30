Victim ID’d in burning van death, two arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of a man and woman in connection to the death of a man found in a burning van Monday, April 27. The van was found when a 911 call was made to the BCSO reporting the van and a brush fire around the van, BCSO said in a press release.
The Bay County fire department also responded and got the fire under control when a BCSO deputy spotted what looked like a body in the cargo area of the van. Once the fire was out, the presence of a body was confirmed.
BCSO Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene responded to the scene. The body was eventually turned over to the Medical Examiner for autopsy. The Medical Examiner determined the body was of an adult male. He was identified as Christopher Wesley Whaley, 23, of Panama City. There were also multiple stab-like wounds found on the body, officials say. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office began working the case as a homicide.
Through investigation, officials say it was learned that two individuals — Raven Gladin, 25, of Ivydell in Fountain, and Asher Martin, 20, a transient — were the last two people seen with Whaley on Sunday afternoon, April 26.
Investigators say they believe the victim picked Martin and Gladin up in his van on Sunday. They allegedly picked up another woman and went into Panama City to make a drug purchase, which fell through, officials say.
“They left the woman in Panama City and drove out to Fountain where Martin directed Whaley to drive to Dickerson Road,” the release states.
“There was a nearby trail they were going to walk down. After parking the van on Dickerson Road, Whaley was struck by Asher Martin with a long, bladed instrument. The victim ran, but Martin caught up with him and struck the victim with the bladed instrument multiple times on the torso, resulting in the stab-like wounds.
"Martin described the blade on the instrument as about two feet long. These wounds resulted in the victim’s death. At that time, Martin placed Whaley back into the van and drove it to Camellia St. in Fountain. Martin and Gladin returned to the van the next day, on Monday morning, April 27. Gladin had purchased gasoline, which she gave to Martin.
"Investigators believe Martin spread the gas and then ignited it, starting the fire. Gladin and Martin were brought to the BCSO last night (April 28) and interviewed. They were then arrested. Raven Gladin was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder, because she purchased the gasoline. Asher Martin was charged with an Open Count of Murder. Both were taken to the Bay County Jail."
