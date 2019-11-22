The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported this week that 28-year-old Grand Ridge man Kyle Matthew Hodges.
Officials say Hodges was taken into custody Tuesday after a tipster saw the wanted man walking in the area of Cypress that evening, and reported the sighting to authorities.
Hodges was arrested at a residence on Mellow Trail and taken to the county jail to await court action on a charge of “violation of state probation for possession of methamphetamine,” officials stated.
