The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported this week that 28-year-old Grand Ridge man Kyle Matthew Hodges.

Officials say Hodges was taken into custody Tuesday after a tipster saw the wanted man walking in the area of Cypress that evening, and reported the sighting to authorities.

Hodges was arrested at a residence on Mellow Trail and taken to the county jail to await court action on a charge of “violation of state probation for possession of methamphetamine,” officials stated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments