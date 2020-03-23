The Marianna Police Department reports the recent arrest of Ja’Drian Gilbert on a warrant out of Jackson County for aggravated fleeing and eluding, and on an additional charge that resulted from events occurring during that arrest.
In a press release from MPD, authorities say that, last Friday, officers were on a routine patrol of the 4100 block of Myles Street when they saw Gilbert leaving his residence. Aware of the county’s active felony warrant, an officer tried to place him into custody in front of his dwelling.
Officials say he shoved the officer and ran but was apprehended in a nearby neighbor’s back yard.
In addition to the charge in the warrant, Gilbert is now also facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence, officials said.
