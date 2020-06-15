A man accused of attacking and abducting a woman from Marianna last Friday is being sought on warrants issued for his arrest alleging kidnapping, burglary and grand theft.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release about the search for Calvin Ray Pitts:
“On June 12, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a physical disturbance on Riverbend Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived, they found no one present at the residence. Deputies located a vehicle behind the residence that was known to be driven by Calvin Ray Pitts. Deputies determined that Pitts and the victim, that resided at the residence, had a troubled relationship and that a protective order was in place against Pitts for domestic violence,” the release states.
“The investigation revealed that the victim had been involved with at least one separate incident with Pitts earlier in the evening that resulted in Pitts breaking the victim’s car window. Witness statements and evidence indicated that Pitts had hidden his vehicle behind the victim’s residence and waited for her to come home. Upon the victim’s arrival, Pitts attacked the victim and forced her into her vehicle and fled the area,” the release continued.
“Deputies were notified by the Dothan Police Department that the victim had been located on Ross Clark Circle and had been transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries received during the attack. Arrest warrants were issued for Pitts for kidnapping, burglary and grand theft. Pitts was last known to be driving a tan colored Chevy Traverse with Florida license plates.
"Pitts is known to frequent the Dothan and Cottonwood, Alabama areas. Sheriff (Lou) Roberts requests that anyone with information related to Pitts location contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648. Pitts should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.