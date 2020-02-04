A woman who called authorities and accused her husband of taking her phone wound up arrested herself, when officials learned as they investigated her allegation that she was wanted in Polk County.
Officials say the woman’s husband was contacted after she accused him of taking the phone, but that he asserted that some belongings had simply been left behind when the two had visited a local school earlier.
During the case investigation, local authorities discovered that the woman, 37-year-old New York resident Shahidah Hagans, had warrants for her arrest pending in Polk County. She was taken into custody on two counts of failure to appear.
