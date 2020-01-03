The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Chipley woman as the result of a traffic stop that yielded more than 30 grams of meth, according to a press release from the agency.
On Dec. 28, 2019, officials say, a WCSO K9 Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding near Moss Hill Road on State Road 77.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine, two pipes, Xanax bars totaling more than 7 grams in weight, and ecstasy.
The driver, 40-year-old Jillian Pennewell, then reportedly admitted to having additional narcotics and retrieved over 8 grams of methamphetamine from inside of her pants.
Officials say Pennewell was taken to the Washington County Jail and booked on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
