According to thh the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, these items were seized during a recent traffic stop and subsequent arrests.

On Monday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9, Colt, helped prevent a significant amount of drugs from hitting the streets, according to a press release from WCSO.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Walton County Highway 393 North. The release did not state the reason for the stop.

The driver was identified as Brandon Shaw, 40, of Florala, Alabama. The passenger was identified as Cassie Lovejoy Ponthieux, 38, of Freeport.

The dog was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, officials report.

A subsequent search reportedly revealed the following: 30 grams of methamphetamine; 12.8 grams of cocaine; 2 grams of heroin; 297 grams of an unknown substance; $4,540 in U.S. currency; Raven MP pistol; .25 caliber ammunition; 5 grams of marijuana; multiple pills, including Hydrocodone and Oxycodone; glass pipes; plastic baggies; and drug paraphernalia. In addition, WCSO reports that 21 unused syringes were disposed of following the stop.

Officials say Shaw and Ponthieux were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

