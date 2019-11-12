A Jackson County woman was arrested on a charge of battery Saturday, accused of striking her mother three times and causing minor injuries.
A Jackson County Sheriff's Office representative says 26-year-old Brandy Nichole Tyus was arrested on the battery-domestic violence charge around 6:32 p.m. after a deputy responded to the report of a physical disturbance at a residence on Saye Lane near Marianna. Officials allege that she struck her mother with a closed fist.
