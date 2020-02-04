The Sneads Police Department reports the recent arrest of Ella May Livingston, 51, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the agency reported that, on Jan. 31, officers responded to a residence on McKeown Mill Road because of a report about a disturbance with a possible weapon involved. On arrival at the scene, they talked to the alleged victim and witnesses who stated that Livingston was inside with a knife.
Officers were able to get inside and calm the situation, authorities said, and learned that Livingston had been in an altercation with the alleged victim before grabbing a large knife from the kitchen and reportedly threatening to kill the victim.
The knife was located and Livingston was arrested. Before she was searched, officials say, she admitted to having a crack pipe in her pocket. Officers then reportedly discovered a small metal pipe commonly used to ingest narcotics in her front pocket.
Livingston was taken to the Jackson County jail on the charges listed above.
