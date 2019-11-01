Marianna resident Ashley E. Davis, 22, has been arrested on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency reports that, on Oct. 30, a JCSO deputy responded to a reported physical disturbance on Field Stone Court. During the investigation, the officer learned that Davis had reportedly shoved a person over the age of 65 and caused the individual to fall during an argument, and that she had also caused minor abrasions to the victim’s arm during the incident, “allegedly from keys she was holding at the time,” according to the release.
Officials went on to say that “Davis openly admitted, post Miranda, to the battery.”
Davis was placed under arrest for battery on person over the age of 65. She was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on her charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.