Sneads home owner Sonya Purvis, 45, was arrested last Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance(methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Sneads Police Department.
On April 17, an SPD officer was dispatched to a residence in Sneads, “in reference to possible drug activity, the release stated.
“Upon arrival the officer made contact with a female who lived at the residence, who stated she found what she believed to be methamphetamine in the bathroom inside the residence, the release continued.
“She then gave the officer permission to go in the house to retrieve the contraband. While inside the home it was discovered that the contraband had been removed from the bathroom. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the home owner, Sonya Purvis, had removed the contraband before the officer could make it inside the home. She then moved it to her bedroom area in attempt to conceal it from law enforcement. Sonya Purvis was arrested without incident and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility,” the release concluded.
