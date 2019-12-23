Alford resident Donielle Paige Sellers, 27, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic) in connection with a confrontation involving her father, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that her father called officials on Dec. 21, around 5:43 p.m., to report a physical disturbance in the area of Round Lake. Authorities say he advised that he and his daughter, Sellers, had been involved in an argument that led to him telling her to leave. Subsequently, he said, she picked up a knife from the table and swung it at him.
The father told authorities he’d raised his left arm in a defensive posture and was cut by the knife. After a brief scuffle over the knife, he said, she threw the knife down and ran out of the house. Her father reported trying to detain her, but said he could not and that she fled the area.
She was located a short time later, at a nearby residence, and placed under arrest on the charge listed above, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.