The Marianna Police Department this week reported the recent arrest of Marion Collins, 52, on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Authorities say that officers were called to Edgewood Drive last Friday night around 8:56 p.m. on reports that someone had been stabbed. The responding officers found the victim lying on the side of the road, bleeding from a puncture wound.
While officers were administering first aid, authorities say, the individual identified Collins as his alleged attacker. Officers then made contact with Marion Collins at her residence. She reportedly told officers that she and the victim had been involved in an altercation and that she armed herself with a knife during a scuffle with the victim. She was arrested on the above charge and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.
The victim was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.