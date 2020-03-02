An alert neighbor helped snag a suspected thief last Friday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency reports that on Feb. 28, around 7:35 p.m., an individual called to report that they’d seen a woman entering their neighbor’s home and that they believed she was there illegally. A deputy was dispatched to the area, on Willis Road, north of Greenwood, and saw a woman enter and exit the residence. She was detained, and identified as Twena Marie Johnson, 37, of Marianna.
When the homeowner arrived at the scene, authorities report, he and the deputy discovered a broken window on the carport side, as well as evidence that dresser drawers in a bedroom had been rummaged through.
“Certain items removed from the residence by Johnson were found in her possession,” officials reported in a press release. “She was charged with burglary, petit theft, and criminal mischief and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
