A Tuesday traffic stop at the corner of Highway 90 and Noland Street resulted in the arrest of driver Amanda Nicole McSpadden, 34, on drug and paraphernalia charges, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say McSpadden was behind the wheel of a white Ford Explorer when she was pulled over. The reason for the stop was not stated in the release.
Official say that a K9 was deployed and conducted a free-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. Authorities say a subsequent search was made of it and that some methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were found.
Authorities say they also discovered that she was under state probation in connection with a previous narcotics-related matter. She was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on charges of violation of state probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
