Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, in conjunction with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, has arrested a Navarre woman for exploitation and misuse of a power of attorney of an elderly person, according to a press release from Moody’s office.
“Following an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s MFCU, the FWBPD brought Sabrina Shelton, a former employee at a skilled nursing center, into custody for allegedly exploiting the power of attorney of a resident at the facility where Shelton worked,” the release stated.
“After the Florida Department of Children and Families Adult Protective Services forwarded an Elder Abuse Hotline complaint regarding Shelton to the MFCU, the MFCU launched an investigation into the allegations for criminal activity. Investigators discovered that while Shelton was an assistant administrator at a skilled nursing facility, Shelton (allegedly) gained access to a resident’s personal funds using a power of attorney. Shelton (allegedly) used more than $10,000 of the victim’s money on herself, family members and acquaintances,” the release continued.
She faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person, a second-degree felony, and one count of misuse of a power of attorney held by facility staff, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Shelton faces a (potential) combined 20 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines. The Attorney General’s Office, through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the case,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.