Marianna resident Carolyn Fed, 59, was arrested this week on a charge of retail theft, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that on Oct. 30 a deputy with the agency responded to Walmart shopping center in reference to a reported shoplifter.
During the investigation, officials report, it was learned someone had removed two appliance items from the shelves and gone to the customer service center. While at customer service, that individual was identified as Carolyn Fed. Authorities said she went there and “returned the merchandise as if she had purchased the items, receiving a store credit in the amount of $320.”
Fed was placed under arrest on a charge of retail theft and then taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charge.
