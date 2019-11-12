A Dothan, Alabama, woman was arrested in Jackson County after an alleged incident at the dwelling of an ex-boyfriend in Jackson County early last Saturday morning.
In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 44-year-old Tameka Nickole Brown on charges of trespassing in occupied structure and criminal mischief.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, authorities say, law enforcement responded to a home on Highway 2 between Campbellton and Graceville on the report of someone trying to break into the residence.
“The person attempting to break in, Tameka Nickole Brown, was an ex-girlfriend of one of the residents of the dwelling,” officials stated in the release.
“Once she made entry Brown was held down by the ex-boyfriend’s brother while the other brother called the sheriff’s office and left the residence, hoping that Brown would calm down once he was gone,” the release states. “Once Brown was released by the resident she exited the house and began breaking out windows with a piece of wood. The deputy detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on Brown’s person and reported that she was very uncooperative during the investigation. She was placed under arrest and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
