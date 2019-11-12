A woman visiting the GEO-run prison near Graceville last Saturday morning was arrested during that visit on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
“On 11-9-19 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the GEO Prison near Graceville in reference to a female that had been detained for reportedly bringing narcotics into the facility,” the release states.
“The suspect, Nichole Killeen, was found to be in possession of 51.3 grams of K2 Spice, a controlled substance, while undergoing a routine search to enter the facility for a prisoner visitation. In a post-Miranda interview Killeen stated that she received the drugs in the mail and was instructed to deliver them to a prisoner during a visitation. A subsequent search of the vehicle that Killeen arrived at the institution in revealed a glass pipe believed to be used to ingest methamphetamines and a package, which contained suspected marijuana. A strip search was conducted on Killeen, which revealed a small baggie of methamphetamines in her bra. Killeen claimed that the bra belonged to her sister and that she just grabbed it and put in on when she got up. Killeen brought along her 5 year-old to the visit. The child was placed in the custody of Children and Family Services. Killeen was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
The 32-year-old is a resident of Jacksonville, according to authorities.
