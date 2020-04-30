The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Melinda Michele Brogdon, 48, of Sneads, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a press release, the agency advised that SPD investigators went to her motel room Wednesday at the Seminole Inn to check into information they’d received about possible methamphetamine distribution occurring at her room.
Officials say Brogdon was also wanted out of Calhoun County on an active arrest warrant and that SPD was also acting on that knowledge when they made contact with Brogdon.
Initially detaining her on the warrant, officers reportedly obtained consent to search the motel room that she was staying in. Inside the room, officers found “several items connected to the sell and distribution of illegal narcotics,” according to the release. They also located a box of ammunition rounds inside the room, officials say.
Brogdon was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges listed above.
