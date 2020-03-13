A dispute over a child on the grounds of Citizens Lodge on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two women, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say that several deputies were dispatched to the area when witnesses called 911 to report the disturbance, and that the mother of the child and the girlfriend of the child’s father were ultimately arrested.
The fight had ceased by the time officers arrived at the scene, but deputies were advised that the father of the child, who had primary custody of the youngster, had been at the park with his fiancée and his son and was letting the child play on the playground. Officials say the child’s mother, Ze’Andra Ineikqua Boston, was invited to come visit with the youngster. However, officials say, she allegedly tried to take the child and leave after she got there.
At this point, officials say, she and the boy’s father began to tussle, with both holding onto the child, and fell to the ground.
Witnesses called 9-1-1 and began to intervene in the altercation and were able to move the young child to safety until law enforcement arrived, officials said.
Also during the incident, the father’s fiancée, Terri Jones, allegedly struck Boston while she was on the ground.
Based upon the independent witnesses testimony both Boston and Jones were placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on their charges, officials said.
In the release, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts thanked the citizens who stepped in to protect the young child and contacted 911.
Boston, 24, of Chipley, was charged with domestic battery in the case.
Jones, 40, of Marianna, was charged with battery.
