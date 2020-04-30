A one-vehicle crash on River Road this week revealed a license violation that sent the driver to jail, according to a press release from the Sneads Police Department.
“On Monday, April 27, officers with the Sneads Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash of an overturned vehicle on River Road,” the release stated. “Upon arrival officers observed a small Nissan truck overturned on its roof, in the ditch, to the East side of River Road.
"The driver identified as Aubree Frazee, and (a juvenile relative) were both inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Frazee stated she swerved to miss a dog when she left the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported from anyone involved.
"Aubree Frazee was placed under arrest on scene for driving while license suspended with knowledge. Frazee was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
Frazee, 37, was listed in the release as a resident of Grand Ridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.