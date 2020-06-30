Youngstown resident Phillip Lyvonne Stephens, 36, has been arrested on multiple charges, including alleged sexual battery upon a juvenile, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Stephens was charged on June 24, after the victim spoke out during a Child Protection Team (CPT) interview about the alleged sexual abuse by Stephens.
“While conducting an interview with a woman involving another investigation, a BCSO deputy was told about statements a witness made to the woman that had upset her. The witness told the woman about finding child pornography on an electronic device owned by Phillip Lyvonne Stephens. The video featured a young victim the witness recognized,” the release stated.
“With the assistance of the Department of Children and Families (DCF), an investigation was made into the possibility that such a video was in the possession of Stephens. Enough evidence was developed that a search warrant was obtained.” The release continued.
“Investigators found the images on an electronic device in Stephen’s home. Firearms were also found on the property, in the home, and in a vehicle. They were a 9mm Derringer, a MP9 sub-machine gun, and a black shotgun.
"Contact was made with the victim and a CPT interview conducted at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim told investigators of suffering brutal sexual battery by Phillip Lyvonne Stephens, which had been documented on several videos.”
Stephens was charged with Sexual Performance by a Child, Sexual Battery (Victim under 12), Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with a Victim, and Conditional Release Violation, officials said, and an investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about Phillip Lyvonne Stephens is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
