From the Floridan archives: 1944

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND... SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA **TROPICAL STORM NESTOR IS NEARING NORTH FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALHOUN, CENTRAL WALTON, COASTAL BAY, GADSDEN, HOLMES, INLAND BAY, INLAND DIXIE, INLAND FRANKLIN, INLAND GULF, INLAND JEFFERSON, INLAND TAYLOR, INLAND WAKULLA, JACKSON, LAFAYETTE, LEON, LIBERTY, MADISON, NORTH WALTON, SOUTH WALTON, AND WASHINGTON - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL DIXIE, COASTAL FRANKLIN, COASTAL GULF, COASTAL JEFFERSON, COASTAL TAYLOR, AND COASTAL WAKULLA * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 140 MILES SOUTHWEST OF PANAMA CITY OR ABOUT 150 MILES SOUTHWEST OF APALACHICOLA - 28.5N 87.0W - STORM INTENSITY 60 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHEAST OR 45 DEGREES AT 23 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ OVERVIEW... THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM NESTOR IS ABOUT 140 MI SOUTHWEST OF PANAMA CITY, FL WITH MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS OF 60 MPH AND A CENTRAL PRESSURE OF 996 HPA. THE STORM COULD STRENGTHEN SLIGHTLY AS IT MOVES NE TOWARDS THE TRI-STATE AREA. NEVERTHELESS, IMPACTS ARE ALREADY BEING FELT ACROSS NORTH FLORIDA. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS (39 MPH OR GREATER) WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD EAST AND INLAND AS THE SYSTEM MOVES NE OVERNIGHT. STRONG WINDS WILL POTENTIALLY PRODUCE LIFE-THREATENING INUNDATION FROM STORM SURGE ALONG THE FL BIG BEND COAST AND MINOR COASTAL FLOODING ALONG THE FL PANHANDLE COAST. THE TORNADO THREAT IS ELEVATED ACROSS THE BIG BEND, WHERE ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. GIVEN THE FAST MOVING NATURE OF THE SYSTEM, THE FLOODING RAIN THREAT IS MINIMAL, WITH ONLY 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED 6 INCH AMOUNTS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS FLORIDA BIG BEND COASTLINE EAST OF INDIAN PASS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE ALSO NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE FLORIDA BIG BEND COASTLINE EAST OF INDIAN PASS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE FL AROUND 6 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.