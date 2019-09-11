From the Floridan archives: 1974

County football teams to open season tonight
Football season is here and tonight all four Jackson County teams swing into action.
The Walton Braves from DeFuniak Springs invade Marianna tonight with 43 men to take on an improved Bulldog squad in Bulldog Stadium.
The Graceville Tigers tackle the Yellow Jackets of Vernon, while the Sneads Pirates travel to neighboring Cottondale to take on the Hornets.
“Marianna is the most impressive, most improved ball club in our conference. If we can beat them, we can beat anybody. I am really worried about this game tonight,” said Walton head football coach John Glasscock in an early morning telephone interview.
Asked about the condition of the squad and outlook, Glasscock continued, “Well, we run out of a multiple set, sometimes a winged T, a post set and the I formation. We have no injuries and I think we are about as ready as we are going to get. Our quarterback will be Sherryl Wilkerson and he will direct the offense. Our defense is led by 6’3”, 275 pound John Hydle. He is our defensive tackle on the right side. He is the only one who has any type of injury and he fell on his finger and broke it. We are coming to Marianna tonight with 42 men and hope to give you folks a run for your money.”
“Tonight, the ball game is going to depend entirely on execution,” Marianna coach Ron Clark said. “If we can execute the plays correctly, we have a chance to win. We think we are ready both offensively and defensively for this opener.”
The Bulldogs have no injuries and apparently are mentally “up” for this opener. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Sept. 20, 1974
Eugene Hattaway leaving Marianna
Eugene Hattaway, minister of music at the First Baptist Church of Marianna for the past three years, has decided to leave that post for similar work in Alabama.
Membership in the youth and adult choirs has more than doubled in the past three years, and other choirs have been organized during his ministry.
He is a member of the “Centurymen,” a group of 100 men directed by Buryl Red, who were rated as the finest singers of the Southern Baptist Convention. His solos have been featured during worship services of the church. He will give his testimony in song at the prayer meeting hour next Wednesday night at the church.
Hattaway and 46 members of the 70-member Youth Choir just completed a 14-day tour to Washington, D.C., where they sang on the steps of the Capitol, and in churches on the way up and back.
Hattaway has directed numerous musicals and music dramas and is currently working on “Alleluia,” a “praise gathering for believers.”
Born July 9, 1944, in Glen St. Mary, Hattaway attended Baker County High School, William Carey College in Mississippi, and the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas. He and his wife Beth have two children: Karen, 5, and Jennifer, 1. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Sept. 20, 1974
