Parking fines increased
The City of Marianna passed a resolution which becomes effective November 1, which fixes parking fines at 50 cents instead of the usual 25 cents, according to E.T. Denmark, city clerk.
The extra quarter will be used for street repairs. This would amount to about $250 a month, but Denmark expects the amount would be lower because more people would avoid having to pay this fine by watching the meters and not letting time run out. — Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1959
Death has claimed a courageous youth
Freddy Gay, son of the former pastor of the First Baptist Church here died quietly in Andalusia, Ala., Sunday afternoon after a long fight with cancer. — Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1959
Homecoming Queen selected in Marianna
Linda Seay, a senior, has been selected Homecoming Queen for Marianna High School.
Linda has been a cheerleader for several years, and this year is the captain of the cheerleaders.
The Queen’s attendants will be Cleone Johnson and Ellen Whigham, both seniors; Patsy Sims, a junior; and Martha Fort, a sophomore.
The selection of these beauties was made by the football squad as the ones they would like to show some honor for their beauty and personality. — Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1959
Malone elects to get medical facilities
One hundred and 34 interested citizens attended a meeting at the Malone High School Cafeteria Friday night to hear Norman Davis of Chicago, Ill., director of the medical program for Sears Roebuck Foundation, explain the fundamentals of securing and financing a doctor and clinic for the Malone area.
Highlights of a most informative talk by Davis were some interesting facts found in a recent survey of the immediate area. Forty-seven percent of the local population are adults and 53 percent are children. Of this number, 60 percent use Donalsonville, Ga., doctors, 22 percent use Marianna doctors, 13 percent use Dothan, Ala., doctors and the remaining 15 percent use doctors from other towns. A vote was taken to determine whether to continue with the project: 131 voted yes; three voted no. — Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1959
