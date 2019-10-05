From the Floridan archives: 1973

Chamber elects new directors
Five new directors of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce were introduced yesterday during the regular October board of directors meeting.
The five, elected last week by Chamber membership from a slate of 15 candidates, are: Harold Donaldson, vice president of Citizens State Bank; Richard Hand, co-owner of Hand Furniture Co.; E.J. Quigley, president of McCaskill-Quigley Ford Co.; Charles Brown, agent for State Farm Insurance; and Lucien Watson, owner of Watson’s Drugstore and Pharmacy.
Terms begin Jan. 1, 1974 and expire Dec. 31, 1975. The five will join five other board members — Joe Sheffield, Fred Harris, Jerome Turner, Bob Cowen and Kelso Gillenwater — who were elected to two-year terms last fall. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 18, 1973
Car hits train
Gerald R. Dowling of Rt. 3, Bonifay, escaped injury early yesterday morning on an unpaved road near Cottondale when he collided with an L & N train, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to FHP, Dowling failed to stop and struck the train in the side. He was charged with failure to stop for a railroad crossing. Damage to his 1971 Ford truck was $200. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 18, 1973
Drugged juice sends 18 on trip
Eighteen persons in four Central Florida cities were sent to hospitals with hallucinogenic drug symptoms after accepting an offer to sample rival orange juices in shopping centers, police say.
Officials said victims in shopping centers in Lakeland and St. Petersburg were stricken Wednesday and persons in Daytona Beach and Orlando were hit Tuesday.
“One woman was brought here in an ambulance on a real trip,” said a nurse at a Lakeland hospital. “She said she saw bugs on the wall.”
Victims told police they were approached by an attractive woman in her 20s who said she was conducting a marketing survey and asked them to sample two kinds of orange juice. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 18, 1973
