A look back at local history, through the archives of the Jackson County Floridan.
NEW STORE OPENING
The Quality Outlet Store was set to open Oct. 15 at the Carol Plaza Shopping Center in Marianna, according to owner Charles Blue. Men’s shirts, sport shirts, socks and jackets were in stock and most credit cards honored. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970
CHILES RAILS QUINCY ARSONISTS
U.S. Senate candidate Lawton Chiles said “the fire bombers and arsonists of Quincy” deserve swift and severe punishment. “The American people will not tolerate this new reign of terror which is casting its shadow over this country,” he said at a Tuesday news conference. Chiles went on to urge Congress to enact mandatory death sentences for bombers causing death, mandatory life terms for bombers causing personal injury, and rights for state and local officials to request FBI assistance in bombing cases. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970
FARM BILL CAPS COTTON SUBSIDY
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a compromise, three-year farm bill which, for the first time, would impose a $55,000 ceiling on subsidy payments to cotton, wheat and feed grains producers. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970
FIRE ANTS MARCH ON
State officials continue to struggle with efforts to contain fire ants to North Florida. “He’s enjoying an adventurous spread in Florida,” Agriculture Commissioner Doyle Conner said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we just haven’t been able to get on top of it. Eventually, it will cover the state unless an all-out eradication is undertaken.” Florida’s program to combat fire arts involves bombarding infestation areas with the pesticide Mirex. Conner said the state could have used a stronger pesticide, but bowed to wishes of conservationists concerned it would kill wildlife and fire ants. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970
PLANT LEAVES CHIPLEY
One of Washington County’s largest manufacturers announces plans to close the Chipley Lui-M Corporation plant. Gone with the women’s sportswear clothing factory are some 80 jobs and a weekly payroll of over $5,000. Owners, Mr. and Mrs. Carl A. Ferrazz, cited, among several reasons for the closure, prohibitive fire insurance rates due to low city water pressure that prevented use of an overhead sprinkler system. Several laid-off employees were directed to seek employment at Holmes Shirt Factory in Bonifay or Vanity Mills in Graceville. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 1970
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.