From the Floridan archives: 1974

Former mayors reunite
A banquet honoring all ex-mayors of Marianna was given by the city commissioners at Jim’s Steak House last Thursday at 7 p.m.
The mayors who had not been honored publicly before were presented plaques engraved with their names and the dates they served as mayor. State Rep. Wayne Mixson presented the plaques.
Among those recognized during the event were Bill Reddoch, C.C. Brown Sr., Dallas Malloy, Fred Harris, Frank Hudnall, Bob Pforte, Herbert Hayles and Dr. R.L. McLendon. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1974
Prowling porker victim in auto vs. animal war
Automobile accidents continued to take the lives of Jackson County livestock this week as a prowling porker was slaughtered on Highway 231 last night when he stepped into the path of a passing car, the FHP said.
Continuing this hog, three hogs and a cow have been killed in recent area mishaps. A second cow walked away after being struck by a semi last week.
In last night’s accident, Ronnie Carpenter of North Carolina, driving a 1974 Ford, was southbound on 231 when a hog ran into the road. Damage to the car was estimated at $250, and the hog, which was unclaimed, was valued at $75. Trooper J.B. Gainer investigated. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1974
Ford says guilt implied in acceptance of pardon
President Ford says Richard M. Nixon’s acceptance of a pardon could be construed as an admission of guilt, but Ford’s unyielding defense of the clemency has failed to still criticism of his decision.
Ford also said Monday night there were no secret reasons for the pardon and no secret deals with Nixon.
And he disclosed he is moving to ally concern among Watergate prosecutors about safeguarding Nixon tapes as potential evidence.
He said White House aides are negotiating with Watergate Special Prosecutor Leon Jaworski’s staff to remove concerns about preserving for possible courtroom use the tape recordings and presidential documents deemed to be Nixon’s property.
Responding to a barrage of pardon-related questions at his second broadcast news conference, Ford declared, “I am absolutely convinced …I made the right decision in an effort, and honest, conscientious effort, to end the (Watergate) divisions and the turmoil in the United States.”
Ford maintained that the former president had been “shamed and disgraced” by his resignation.
A number of congressional Democrats said they were not satisfied by Ford’s defense of the pardon. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1974
