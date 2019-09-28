From the Floridan archives: 1973

Sneads’ loveliest
Chosen to represent their city in the upcoming National Peanut Festival Beauty Pageant in Dothan are “Miss Sneads,” Susan Jackson, and “Little Miss Sneads,” Karen Lee Hatcher.
Susan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Jackson, and Karen’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hatcher. Karen’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Louie Howell and Mr. and Mrs. Eulee Hatcher, all of Sneads. She is a second-grade student at the Sneads Annex. Susan graduated last year from Sneads High School and is now a freshman at Chipola Junior College. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1973
Planning commission endorses moratorium
The Jackson County Planning Commission last night endorsed a moratorium on approval of subdivision plats imposed earlier by the Board of County Commissioners.
The Planning Commission, headed by T.E. Little of Marianna, took the “supportive” position after a lengthy discussion with planning experts about growth problems associated with large scale real estate development.
The moratorium, set at 120 days on the recommendation of County Commission Chairman M.A. Schack, who is an ex-officio member of the planning board, is designed to give the county sufficient time to come up with subdivision guidelines that would prevent the type of growth problems that have occurred all over South Florida. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1973
Tiki’s Torch takes top honor at fair
Tiki’s Torch, a mare owned by Travis Rooks, galloped away with trophies for Grand Champion Mare and Showmanship in the 4-H Boots and Saddles Club Horse Show at the Jackson County Fair Thursday night.
Travis is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Rooks of Marianna.
The reserve champion mare was Blue Candy Bars, owned by Kaye Welch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Welch.
Sherry Scott’s Sonny was named Grand Champion Gelding, with Julie Switzer’s High Point Man being named reserve champion gelding.
Sherry is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Scott, and Julie’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Ike Faylan. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1973
