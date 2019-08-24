From the Floridan archives: 1974

County commission runoff
Both Jackson County Commission races will be decided in an Oct. 1 runoff election, although candidates for one of the races have not yet been officially decided, despite all 32 county precincts reporting.
Unofficial results from yesterday’s balloting showed Norwood Jackson will a slim 1,455 to 1,452 lead over District 4 incumbent Commissioner C.B. Sapp Jr.
However, Earl Holley amassed 1,383 votes in that race and stands at least an outside chance of moving into the runoff once the county’s 167 absentee ballots are counted sometime today.
The District 2 runoff positions were more firmly established, with Dan Pelt and incumbent Fred Williams easily outdistancing the other two men in the race. Williams collected an unofficial 2,559 votes to 2,594 for Pelt.
Although totals will not be official until all votes are re-tallied, Holley does not hold much hope for his chances of making the runoff.
“I’m very disappointed,” Holley said last night, after unofficial results were released. Holley said that he would be on hand today when Supervisor of Elections Alyne Pitman opens the absentee ballots, but he thinks his chance of overcoming the 69-vote margin between he and Sapp is very slim.
Logic would seem to support that conclusion. Mrs. Pitman noted last night, for instance, that a portion of the absentee votes will probably be rejected and that there are seven candidates eligible to receive the remaining votes in the district. — Jackson County Floridan, Sept. 11, 1974
Boone wins school board race soundly
Louise Boone, who built her campaign around her education and professional background, bested the incumbent by a virtual landslide in the District 3 school board race.
Boone, of Bascom, tallied a substantial total of 4,204 votes to Pittman’s 2,564. She accumulated 62 percent of the votes cast in her race. Her total vote was the second highest recorded in Jackson County this election.
Only Congressman Don Fuqua, who collected 5,196 votes here, had a higher total. — Jackson County Floridan, Sept. 11, 1974
Thomas, Ausley in runoff in close state Senate campaign
With all but a few of the precincts reporting and the absentee ballots yet to be counted, state Rep. Pat Thomas today held a razor-thin lead over Tallahassee lawyer Duby Ausley in the District 4 state Senate race.
In the three-way contest to see who will take over the seat held by Mallory Horne, state Rep. Carroll Webb was eliminated. Voters must decide Oct. 1 if it will be Thomas of Ausley who will represent the 15-county district.
Throughout the district, with 205 of 222 precincts reporting, Thomas had an unofficial total of 24,710 to Ausley’s 24,210. Webb posted a distant third with 15,694.
In Jackson County, Thomas carried 45.8 percent of the vote with 2,894. Ausley was a strong second with 2,490 (39.4 percent). Webb trailed with 922 votes or 14.6 percent.
District-wide tallies showed Thomas pulled an unofficial 38 percent of the vote. Ausley recorded 37 percent and Webb got 24 percent. — Jackson County Floridan, Sept. 11, 1974
