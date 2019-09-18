Presenting a look back at the archives of the Jackson County Floridan.
POWER STRUGGLE
Florida Public Utilities challenges the City of Marianna’s attempt to buy the city electrical system. FPUC Manager Bill Demmon presented a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures that called for a public vote on the matter. J.D. Swearingen, a former mayor, expressed his frustration with the utility company for not supporting the spirit of a franchise agreement that afforded the city the right to purchase the system. – Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 5, 1983
NEW ATTORNEY FOR COUNTY
Jackson County commissioners, by a unanimous vote, passed a motion to hire Frank Baker as attorney for the board of commissioners. – Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 5, 1983
EYE ON LAND BUY
Marianna city commissioners approved the purchase of property on South Street, where a maintenance building and warehouse were to be built. For the land, which is adjacent to Marianna Middle School, there was an asking price from the Turner Estate of $40,000, $5,000 under the appraised value. City Manager Julian Laramore testified about the purchase before a state ethics committee, since Mayor Pauline Turner had ties to the property. He said that board found no conflict of interest. When it came time to cast votes, Turner abstained. – Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 5, 1983
A PAT ON THE BACK
Tommy Grainger, Dub Stern, Paul Mayne and Ray Lewis received awards at the 18th annual Marianna Optimist Club awards banquet. – Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 5, 1983
METAL MACHINE MUSIC
Steve Thames and Norwood Jackson of the Jackson County Chamber, along with Marianna City Manager Julian Laramore, held a press conference to announce Tiffin Metal Products arrival and the promise of new jobs at the city industrial park. – Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 6, 1983
TV TRY
Radio station owner Joe Davis and car dealer Bill Hopkins filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to establish a television station in Marianna. – Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 6, 1983
