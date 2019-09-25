From the Floridan archives: 1973

Sunland’s Charles Cox named regional director
Charles Cox, Superintendent at Marianna Sunland Training Center since 1970, has been promoted to Regional Director for Region IIA of the Division of Retardation, it was announced today by Jack McAllister, DR Director.
“Cox will continue supervision of the Marianna Sunland and has assumed responsibility for all other Division of Retardation functions in the region,” said McAllister. Region IIA is comprised of Walton, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty and Franklin counties.
Cox, 45, joined the staff of Sunland in 1965 as Director of Cottage life and also served as Assistant Superintendent of Resident Care until his appointment as Superintendent. Prior to that, he spent 12 years in Marianna public schools as a guidance counselor and athletic coach. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973
Local officials join Shades in dedicating new factory
Dignitaries representing all walks of life in Marianna gathered Friday at the Airport-Industrial Park to witness the formal “cutting of the ribbon” dedicating the handsome plant of Marianna’s newest industrial citizen.
Lee Paschich, the president of Shades Inc., a California-based manufacturer of woven wood-fabrics, was assisted in cutting the bright red satin by Marianna Mayor Bob Pforte.
As they did so, many of those who helped make their arrival in Marianna a reality looked on with pride as inside the spacious new facility new equipment awaited the initial crew of about 15 to resume weaving the elaborate window-covering material.
The informal ceremony, punctuated by good-natured kidding among the Shades and Marianna people who have come to know one another well over the past months, took only about 15 minutes. Paschich and Shades general manager Everett Nathan spoke briefly.
Paschich spoke of the rapidly growing market for the Shades product, a material only now coming into its own on a national and international scale. He spoke with pride and optimism of the prospects for the future of the Marianna plant, which will serve as Shades East Coast operation. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973
McGill in pageant
Miss Pam McGill, 17, will go to Dothan, Ala. Wednesday as “Miss Marianna” to participate in the National Peanut Festival pageant. Judging will begin Wednesday night, when candidates will appear in evening gowns and bathing suits. Thursday night will be talent night. Miss McGill’s talent will be “The Hawaiian Wedding Dance.” The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James McGill also has the title of Miss Lake Seminole. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973
