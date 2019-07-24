From the Floridan archives: 1974

Postal employees end 46 years of service
Harold Schollian and George Bevis have retired from the Marianna Post Office, ending 46 years of combined service.
The two were honored Tuesday night with a farewell supper at the Country Kitchen by their coworkers.
Schollian got a degree in dairy science and worked on dairies in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Iowa, before coming to Florida in 1931. After a stint in the Army, he ran his own dairy farm for 10 years, before health concerns steered him into another line of work.
Bevis, of Bascom, also served in the Army, prior to joining the Post Office in 1946 and delivering mail on the same route for 27 years. He enjoys fishing and his work with the American Legion. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 2, 1974
15,793 voters on roll
As of July 27, 15,793 Jackson County citizens had registered to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections, said Supervisor of Elections Alyne Pitman.
Out of 32 precincts, 15,166 persons registered as Democrats, 543 as Republicans, and 84 as Independents.
Pitman said the county has lost 540 voters in the last two years, but hopefully will gain them back by the Sept. 21 deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 5 General Election. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 2, 1974
Hospital entered
The sheriff’s department reports there was a break-in at the Jackson County Hospital last night.
The Ladies’ Auxiliary desk was broken into, but nothing was reported missing.
Fifty milliliters of sodium pentothal of a 5 gram solution was at first reported missing from the hospital operating room, but upon closer investigation, Hospital Administrator Elwin O’Steen said he feels that a theft was not involved. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 2, 1974
House leaders form plans for impeachment
House leaders shaping plans for the first presidential impeachment debate in 106 years have agreed to start it Aug. 19, with the first votes coming about eight days later.
Although final details are still to be worked out, it appears certain live television and radio coverage of the historic event will be permitted. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 2, 1974
