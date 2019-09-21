FIREBUG AFOOT?
Authorities were looking into the possibility of arson being the cause of a Cottondale High School blaze, the second instance of fire there in nine days.
Reports said a fire started in the east-wing locker area early Monday morning, while at the same time another fire was burning in a classroom.
Piles of paper were found, as were other signs of arson, and a witness reported seeing several boys running from the building just prior to the discovery of the fire, but the state fire marshal and local authorities were reluctant to name a cause.
“Arson is hard to prove,” Captain John McDaniel with the Jackson County sheriff’s office said. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1975
HOW'S THE BEEF?
Two people were injured when a tractor-trailer carrying 60,000 pounds of hanging beef jumped the curb at the intersection of Lafayette and Russ streets and tipped over onto its side.
Damages from the incident were estimated at $20,000 to the tractor, $8,000 to the trailer, $1,200 to a sign at the Callaway Standard Station, $400 to telephone equipment and $100 to shrubbery at Jim’s Steak House.
The Clay Hyder Trucking Company out of Auburndale sent another truck to pick up its cargo. A spokesman for the Marianna Police Department could not say if the beef was spoiled or not. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1975
ELOISE HITS THE TREES
Florida woodlands took a beating when Hurricane Eloise hit the Panhandle in September. A Division of Forestry director, after surveying damage in Walton, Holmes and Washington counties, estimated the storm was the worst disaster in history for the state’s woodlands.
Nearly one million acres of timber were affected, leaving some 44 million board feet of saw timber and 600,000 cords of pulpwood damaged or on the ground.
State and industry representatives met in Bonifay to coordinate salvage efforts. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1975
HURRICANE MAKE-UP DAY
School Superintendent Robert E. Childs announced that students would attend class on Oct. 9 in order to make up for time lost to a cancellation caused by Hurricane Eloise. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1975
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.